BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of MHN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 49,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
Further Reading: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.