BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MHN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 49,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

