BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of MVF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 275,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $9.63.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
