BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MVF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 275,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

