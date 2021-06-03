BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 85,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.