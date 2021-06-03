BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MIY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,686. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

