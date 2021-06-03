BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of MIY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,686. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
