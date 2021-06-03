BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 63,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,143. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

