BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MPA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,953. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

