BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:MQT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 30,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.93.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.