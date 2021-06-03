BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:MQT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 30,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

