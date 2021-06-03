BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock remained flat at $$17.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $17.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

