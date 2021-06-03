Blakecoin Price Up 0.2% This Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $33,790.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,776.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.01 or 0.07254475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $713.82 or 0.01840876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00493063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00177747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00792107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00482081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00439577 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.