Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $21.58 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00314685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00252606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.01149955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,116.85 or 1.00083891 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032973 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.