BlueCity (BLCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BLCT opened at $7.42 on Thursday. BlueCity has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

