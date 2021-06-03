BlueCity (BLCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ BLCT opened at $7.42 on Thursday. BlueCity has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86.
About BlueCity
