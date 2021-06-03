BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.35

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO Commercial Property Trust stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). 2,421,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,673. The firm has a market capitalization of £719.43 million and a P/E ratio of -31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.23. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.80 ($1.20).

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

