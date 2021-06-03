BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 15,870 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Bank System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 50.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBU opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.78. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

