BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,763 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $287.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.18. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

