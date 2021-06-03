BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 409,857 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

