BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.87 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,506,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,707,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $206.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

