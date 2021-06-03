BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.90 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -750.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.