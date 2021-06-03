BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 491.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NewMarket by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $341.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $332.45 and a fifty-two week high of $448.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

