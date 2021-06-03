BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.01 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

LDOS stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.