BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.09 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $3,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

