BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,230 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $10,286,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.14 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.