BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.29 and a beta of 2.04. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.