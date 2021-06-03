BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 34,286 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.44. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

