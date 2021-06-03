BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NCR by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

