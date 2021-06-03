BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.