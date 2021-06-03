BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 132,645 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,645 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.