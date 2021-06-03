BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 286,574 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182,185 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $24,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

CX opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.