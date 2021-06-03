BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 902 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $136.10 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

