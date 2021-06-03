BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $190.40 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

