BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $234,871.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $234,871.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00004187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,816.81 or 1.00104855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002662 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,478 coins and its circulating supply is 905,690 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.