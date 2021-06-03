Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.06

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 11280112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD.B. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

