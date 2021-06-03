Bondly Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Bondly has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $23.23 million and $1.48 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00079667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00995594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.10284379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052952 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.