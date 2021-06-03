Bonk Price Tops $0.42 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.01018883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.66 or 0.09327855 BTC.

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

