Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Up 3.1%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

BNEFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 254.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

