BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Achieves $6.72 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $567,706.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.01021286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.56 or 0.09330949 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,916,659 coins and its circulating supply is 778,885,927 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

