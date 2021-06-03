BoringDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.31 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $49.19 million and $10.31 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $477.23 or 0.01253072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00079667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00995594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.10284379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052952 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,064 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

