Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.24 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002407 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.02 million and $1.24 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.68 or 0.00525936 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022453 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.65 or 0.01473498 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,411,426 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.