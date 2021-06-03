Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.14

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 1167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,577 shares of company stock worth $940,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

