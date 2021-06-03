botXcoin (BOTX) Price Up 1.2% This Week

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, botXcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $434.47 million and $495,081.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00081140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.01008455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09373083 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,112,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

