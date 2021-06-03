Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

