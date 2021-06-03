BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRFS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 2,792,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,970. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.81. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.