BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.
Shares of BRFS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 2,792,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,970. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.81. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.