Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

BRFS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 2,792,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,970. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BRF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after buying an additional 688,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

