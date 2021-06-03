Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $272,934.38

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $272,934.38 and $76.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bridge Protocol Coin Profile

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a coin. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 coins. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Protocol is a digitalization platform for sensitive personal information. A user can digitize their identity with the Bridge Passport; but that is only the beginning. Comprehensive compliance checks through trusted verifiers are creating a new standard in verification. “

Bridge Protocol Coin Trading

