Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.67

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 24879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

