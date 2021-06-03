Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $830,050.82 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $830,050.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.38.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.
MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
