Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $830,050.82 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $830,050.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

