Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $884,799.04 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 48,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $884,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

