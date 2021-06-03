Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $884,799.04 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 48,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $884,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
