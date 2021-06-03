British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

