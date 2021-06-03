Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.96.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $473.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.08. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

