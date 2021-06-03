Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS.

AVGO traded down $8.93 on Thursday, reaching $464.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.96.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.