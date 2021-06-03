Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 72,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 851,602 shares.The stock last traded at $23.80 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 718,414 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

